TPD: One seriously injured in Sunday Ocala Road shooting

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 17, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Ocala Road on Sunday afternoon.

TPD said that the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road and the man was found in the parking lot suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

TPD said that this is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

