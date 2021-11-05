Watch
TPD: One seriously injured in stabbing on West Gaines Street on Friday

Posted at 6:48 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 18:48:56-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday on West Gaines Street and left one person seriously injured.

The stabbing happened just before 2 p.m., according to TPD, in the 500 block of West Gaines Street. One man was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD said that this is an active and open investigation, with updates coming as they become more available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

