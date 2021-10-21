TPD: One hurt in Corvallis Avenue shooting Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is injured after a shooting on Corvallis Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Corvallis Avenue, TPD said in a release.

The man who was shot suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, TPD added, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.