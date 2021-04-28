TPD needs public's help solving live-streamed fatal shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man was shot multiple times - and it was all streamed live on Facebook. Months later, investigators have no leads in the case.

The Tallahassee Police Department is working to find out what happened leading up to the shooting that left 29-year-old Leoninas Williams, Jr. dead on Feb. 4, 2021.

The reward money is up to $9,500, thanks to a joint reward from Crime Stoppers of the Big Bend and the Florida Attorney General's Office.

Police say the shooting happened the night of Feb. 4 on Texas Street in the area of the Sunrise Place Apartments.

Reportedly, Williams was out looking for someone and had been live streaming for some time before someone began shooting, hitting Williams multiple times.

TPD says investigators "don't know what the video shows of the incident itself, just that it was still recording when it happened."

When officers arrived on the scene people were coming up to them, saying, "hey his live stream is still on." Reportedly, the responding officers had no idea, but looked and saw that his phone was in fact live streaming.

TPD says they attempted to try and "preserve that as quickly as possible but unfortunately due to the high volume of attention it was getting from the people who were watching it and the comments that were coming in Facebook/Instagram pulled it from the site."

TPD is now working to get a subpoena for the video.

Investigators also said that many times with a controversial video people will grab a screen recording of it. Investigators believe somebody may have a screen recording of it, but have not come forward with that yet.

TPD is now asking the public for help and alerting them that a reward for information has been offered.

You can contact TPD or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-570 TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online at www.bbcsi.org.