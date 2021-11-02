TPD: Man seriously injured in Dixie Drive shooting Monday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Dixie Drive Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Dixie Drive just after 2 p.m.

TPD also added that this is an active and open investigation, with updates being provided as more information becoming available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.