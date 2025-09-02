3 shot at Tallahassee apartment complex Monday

Update (10:00 p.m.):

TPD says another adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. They say that injury was connected to this shooting.

Police say all of the victims are in stable condition.

Earlier:

Police say two people were shot during a pool party at a Tallahassee apartment complex.

A TPD Watch Commander says officers responded to Redpoint Tallahassee Monday night. That complex is located on Mission Road, not far from Tennessee Street and the FSU campus.

He says the adult victims—one male and one female—were transported to the hospital, and at this point, officers are still trying to identify a suspect.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about what happened or a potential suspect to contact them.

You can contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

