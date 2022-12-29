TPD makes arrest in homicide case at Terra Lake Apartments

The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest on Thursday following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Terra Lakes Apartment, that left one woman dead in a parking lot.

According to TPD, it was determined a woman received a ride home from a known individual and once arriving in the apartment complex, 21-year-old Kenyadric Smith approached the woman, who he knew personally, and an argument ensued.

During the argument, Smith robbed the driver at gunpoint and shot the woman, succumbing to her injuries on the scene, TPD reports.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm and robbery with a firearm, according to the police department.