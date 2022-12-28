TPD investigating homicide at Terra Lake Apartments

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.

According to TPD, the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments, located at 1375 Pullen Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, an adult female was found deceased in the parking lot, TPD reports.

This is an open and active investigation.

TPD encourages anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.