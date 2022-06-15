TPD, LCSO work to de-escalate incident at Springfield Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police and Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently working to de-escalate an incident in Springfield Apartments.

Law enforcement officials responded to a call that came in around noon regarding shots fired.

No roads are blocked at this time, but officers have set up a perimeter and are asking people nearby to keep a safe distance.

Officials state that one person is currently in custody and no injuries have been reported at this time.

No word yet on what may have led to the shooting.

We have reporters on scene monitoring this developing situation and will provide updates as the become available.