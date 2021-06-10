Watch
TPD: Juvenile injured in Holton Street shooting

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 10, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on Holton Street that left a juvenile injured Thursday afternoon.

TPD said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Holton Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to TPD officials, the juvenile suffered "minor injuries," and an age could not be given at this time.

This is the second time a juvenile has been injured in a shooting in the past week in Tallahassee.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

