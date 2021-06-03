TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on South Adams Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on South Adams Street Thursday afternoon.

TPD said in a release that the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Adams Street.

The juvenile was the only one hurt in the shooting and no age was provided by TPD.

TPD investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.