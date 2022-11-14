TPD investigating roadway shooting on Cochran Drive

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while helping an elderly couple Sunday evening.

According to TPD, the male victim was shot at the 900 block of Cochran Drive at approximately 8:36 p.m. on Nov.13 while assisting an elderly couple with taking their trash out.

TPD says preliminary findings determined occupants of two vehicles were shooting at one another in the roadway, causing several gunshots to ring out. The victim is not believed to be an intended target of the shooting, according to the police department.

TPD reports the male victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.

This is an open and ongoing investigation to identify and locate the involved individuals and vehicles.

The police department encourages anyone with information to call them at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.