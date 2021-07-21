Watch
TPD investigating life-threatening pedestrian-car crash on W. Tennessee St.

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 08:58:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-car crash in the 3500 block of West Tennessee Street Wednesday morning.

TPD says the pedestrian, an adult female, sustained life-threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes on West Tennessee Street between Blountstown Street and Capital Circle will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

