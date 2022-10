TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.

TPD says just before 3 p.m., a group of individuals discovered skeletal remains in the area of the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. The individuals immediately notified law enforcement, according to TPD.

Preliminary findings reportedly indicated the skeletal remains are human.

This is currently an open and active investigation.