Watch
News

Actions

TPD searches for missing man last seen Aug. 17

Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:35:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Special Victims Unit of the Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 52-year-old Jason Winoker. 

TPD says Winoker was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the area of the 1300 block of Executive Center Drive. 

He was last seen wearing a grey Polo t-shirt, unknown pants, and black wire frame glasses.

Reports say Winoker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 210 pounds. He has short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming