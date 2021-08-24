TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Special Victims Unit of the Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 52-year-old Jason Winoker.

TPD says Winoker was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the area of the 1300 block of Executive Center Drive.

He was last seen wearing a grey Polo t-shirt, unknown pants, and black wire frame glasses.

Reports say Winoker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 210 pounds. He has short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.