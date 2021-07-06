Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating early moring stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Crime Tape
Crime Tape
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:44:05-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing on West Tennessee Street.

According to TPD, the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information for the police, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming