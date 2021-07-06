TPD investigating early moring stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing on West Tennessee Street.

According to TPD, the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information for the police, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

