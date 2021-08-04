TPD hosts school supply 'Pack the Patrol Car'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart on 4021 Lagniappe Way.

TPDs goal is to collect enough school supplies to provide at least 200 students with the necessary materials to start the school year.

This year, TPD has teamed up with Walmart, Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County EMS, 100 Black Men of Tallahassee, National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and Southwood.

TPD says the community can help by dropping off new, unused school supplies, such as backpacks, paper, pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, protractors and more.

After sorting through the donated school supplies, the backpacks will be filled and provided to students in need, TPD said.

For those who would like to make a donation but are unable to attend the event, supplies can be dropped off at TPD headquarters, located at 234 East 7th Avenue.

The deadline to drop off supplies is Monday, Aug. 9.

To protect community health, the event will be a drive-through drop off only. Social distancing and masks will be used by event staff.

For more information, contact TPD's Community Relations Unit at 850-891-4200

