TPD: Applications now open for annual DEFY Summer Leadership Camp

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday that the 20th annual Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) Summer Camp is set to return, and applications are now being accepted.

DEFY is a free prevention program for Leon County kids ranging from ages 9 to 12. The summer camp aims to assist the youth by providing them with the tools needed to resist drugs and develop positive social skills.

According to TPD, topics during the summer camp will include drug education, resistance skills, self-esteem, physical fitness, team building, goal setting and more. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact and learn from TPD officers.

Lunch will be provided each day of the camp.

The summer camp is set to take place July 17 through July 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's Army ROTC facility, located at 1750 Wahnish Way.

To apply for the camp, visit Talgov.com/DEFY. Applications will be accepted until July 7 or until the camp reaches full capacity.

For more information, contact Captain Danielle Davis at 850-363-3658 or at danielle.davis@talgov.com.