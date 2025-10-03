TPD: 8-year-old cold case solved, arrest made in Kaylyn Van De Wostine murder

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Friday, October 3rd, the Tallahassee Police Department announced an arrest in an 8-year-old cold case. They say 46-year-old Akbar Beale has been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Kaylyn Van De Wostine.

TPD says on November 3rd, 2017, Van De Wostine was found shot to death on the 2600 block of McArthur Street. They say that despite extensive early efforts, leads in the case went cold until now, thanks to new forensic technology.

The release says this past June, the Big Bend Cold Case Task Force submitted DNA evidence for advanced forensic testing, which provided detectives with new information and ultimately identified Beale as the suspect. Beale was taken into custody today and charged with second-degree murder.

TPD says The Big Bend Cold Case Task Force and its partner agencies remain committed to reviewing unsolved cases across the region. Families or individuals with information about unsolved crimes are encouraged to contact investigators or submit tips. You can do that by calling a detective at (850)-410-7611, submitting anonymous tips to Crime Solvers at (850)-574-TIPS, or by visiting their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.