TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that in the year 2021, 568 guns were taken off the streets by officers and detectives.

TPD said in a Facebook post that some of the guns were surrendered, collected for evidence, or they were impounded after it was determined they were possessed illegally.

Police announced the number to remind residents of gun safety and the importance of safe gun ownership.