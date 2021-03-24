TPD: 2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly Circle K shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested two men in connection to the shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee Parkway.

TPD arrested Detroy Barnes and Darius Sparks on homicide charges Wednesday morning.

The shooting at the gas station left one man dead and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries, a TPD spokesperson says.

Following a thorough investigation, TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit determined the shooting started when individuals began firing at each other in the gas station parking lot.

Both shooters then got in separate vehicles and fled on Apalachee Parkway.

One of the bullets struck the deceased victim as he was standing outside of the store. The investigation revealed he was an innocent bystander.

Within hours of the shooting, investigators identified two suspects. After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, the suspects were arrested and charged with felony murder. Additionally, several firearms and vehicles were seized as a result of the investigation.

Barnes and Sparks were booked into the Leon County Jail. Their first court appearances are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.