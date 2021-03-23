TPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Circle K on Appalachee Pkwy.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a gas station on Appalachee Pkwy Tuesday afternoon.

TPD said shots were fired at the Circle K in the 2800 block of Appalachee Pkwy around 11 a.m.

Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. One victim, an adult male, has died as a result of this shooting. The second victim, an adult female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, TPD can not disclose information about the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.