TPD: 2 arrested in fatal Basin Street shooting in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police have arrested two in connection to a homicide that happened last month on Basin Street.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Basin Street just after 11:30 p.m. on April 29.

Repsonding officers discovered a crime scene with evidence consistent with a shooting, but no victims were on the scene.

Later that night, one adult male victim, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Sadly, the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, an adult male, arrived at the scene of an unrelated traffic stop where he was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TPD's investigation identified two suspects as possibly being involved. A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 1400 block of Balboa Drive where multiple items of evidentiary value were discovered.

As a result, two suspects were subsequently charged and taken into custody.

TPD charged 18-year-old Mar'Queze Hill with homicide and 22-year-old Naomi Jackson for accessory after the fact.

Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.