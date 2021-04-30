Watch
TPD: 1 dead, 1 suffered life-threatening injuries after Thursday night shooting

Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 09:54:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Basin Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

According to TPD, one victim, an adult male, was driven to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A second victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

