Tornado Watch in place for southwestern Georgia

4pm severe weather forecast update

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9:00 pm for many counties in southwest Georgia.

Conditions are favorable for evening strong thunderstorms to trigger damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado.

A line of potent rain and storms will move east throughout all local counties this evening and late tonight. Wind gusts will generally reach 40 mph with the storm line, with times of gusts reaching 60 mph. Rain will be briefly heavy while the strongest part of the storm line passes through.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are possible. If a warning is issued, it means severe thunderstorm conditions are imminent for the county or counties included in the warning. A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or visual sighting, and action must be taken in the warning area to protect life and property.

—————————

PREVIOUS SYNOPSIS

A higher chance for severe storms exists in southwestern Georgia tonight, with isolated chances for severe weather in the Florida Big Bend and Suwannee River counties.

A 'slight' risk (level 2 out of 5) is outlined by by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for most Flint River counties in southwestern Georgia.

This means we could have a few areas of heavy rain, isolated stronger storms with gusty wind, and a lower-end chance of a tornado through the late-night hours tonight.

The timing of these storms start in the tristate area around sundown (6-7 PM) with storms progressively moving east through central-southern Georgia and central areas of the Big Bend later in the evening before moving out around 5-6 AM Friday to the southeast.

