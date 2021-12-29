TMH not accepting new elective surgery cases requiring bed stays through Jan. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced Wednesday that they will not be accepting any new elective surgery cases that require an inpatient bed stay effective Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022.

In a statement to ABC 27, TMH said the following:

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Leon County and the surrounding areas, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is not accepting new elective surgery cases that require an inpatient bed stay, effective today, December 29 through Sunday, January 9. Pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures will continue as normal. As always, TMH will continue to immediately care for patients with emergent or urgent cases.

The announcement from TMH comes one day after they urged people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid using their emergency rooms to get tested for COVID-19. They said the amount of testing "put a tremendous strain on [their] already busy ERs."