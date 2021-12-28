TMH urges asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic people to avoid ER visit for COVID testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital urged those with mild symptoms or no symptoms to avoid using their emergency room to get tested for COVID-19.

The hospital said that over the holiday weekend, their emergency rooms became inundated with patients with mild to no symptoms looking to get tested for COVID-19.

TMH added that the inundation of people wanting to be tested has put a "tremendous strain on our already busy ERs, delaying patients with true emergencies from receiving the care they need."

"We urge you – if you have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, please avoid the ER and use any of the many other testing avenues available in our community," TMH wrote in a tweet.

Those experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain – which can be symptoms of COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses – should call 911 or come to one of their emergency rooms, TMH said.

A list of places you can be tested for COVID-19 can be found by clicking here.

