Tallahassee Airport: 2021 passenger traffic up 57% compared to 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport released data via Twitter on Thursday that outlined how passenger traffic in 2021 is comparing to previous years.

According to the airport:



TLH passenger traffic in Sept 2021 saw a 13.1% decrease compared to Sept 2019.

For the calendar year 2021, passenger traffic is up 57.3% compared to the calendar year 2020 to date.

Aircraft traffic/operations are up 15.2% for the calendar year 2021 as compared to the calendar year 2020 to date.

Notably, the data includes the final month of United Airlines passengers. United Airlines discontinued air service on Oct. 1 to the Tallahassee International Airport. It is unclear how the move will affect the data going forward.