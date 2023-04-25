Three new restaurants open in Railroad Square Arts District

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Railroad Square Arts District will soon be home to an abundance of new cuisines, with some opening as early as this week.

Big Bowls is one new restaurant that will be officially opening it's doors to the public Friday.

Its owner, Tim Durning, has been in the food business for over 30 years. He said this opportunity pushed him to continue pursuing his passion.

"I kind of got a little burnt out and I was pretty much done. I didn't want to get back in the business again. I opened up a gym and other things, other interests," Durning said. "But, once I stepped back into it, immediately, I was home. The kitchen is home."

Durning's new home is located in the Railroad Square Arts District's new food hall.

His restaurant, Big Bowls, offers a wide range of cuisines and unique artisan blends all prepared in a bowl.

"I have fun with this. I try to do things other people don't do. You'll see pork belly on my menu. You'll see Loco Moco, which is a Hawaiian favorite. Kalua Kahlua pork, I have a great deal of fun with this," Durning said. "In order to do what I do, you have to have some really big bowls."

Right across the wall from him: Nate and Natalia's Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine, run by Natalia Word.

"Everything I cook will be vegetarian and vegan. So, if I have a vegetarian version with the eggs and the cheese, I'll have a vegan version without the egg and the cheese," Word said. "The taste is still amazing. I may end up fooling some people."

While those two are just opening their doors at the food hall, another propped her door open for a new business.

The owner of Railroad Square Craft House Justine Spells said she will be closing in June.

"I am very excited for Itz Smackin' to be the one taking over," Spells said. "They are going to be offering this Miami, Latin Fusion restaurant and it's going to be something completely different than what's already in the square."

With Itz Smackin' bringing the Craft House space back to life, the opening of Big Bowls will do the same for Durning.

"There have been times where I have wanted to curl my toes up and not be here anymore," Durning said. "But, if you just stay in the game, regardless of how bad it hurts, it gets better. Things change."

Along with Big Bowls, Juice Bar Miami will also be opening to the public on Friday. Tally-Sno, which is also located in the food hall, opened April 25.

Nate and Natalia's Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine will open in May.

