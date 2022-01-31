Thousands raised for Cooper Family at Brag N' Bones benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The owners told me they were overwhelmed from community support on top of $10 plates, people were also leaving hefty tips anywhere from 50 to hundreds of extra dollars.

Although not from the area, Kathy Goodwin agrees that anyone can connect with the pain of losing a home and two children.

"We wanted to help out," said Goodwin. "This area, we always come back to it every year because there is such a feeling of community."

"Everybody pulls together when something happens here," said Goodwin. "They've had a lot of fires, and tornadoes and we've been here for some of them, and you can just see the whole community pull together."

The Monday benefit held at Brag N' Bones in Eastpoint supported the Cooper family who lost their daughters 10-year-old Lilly Sloan and 11-year-old Alexis Sloan to a fire at their home on January 21st.

The $7,000 raised today at Brag N' Bones will go towards the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Cooper Family Fund that is set on buying them a new home. So far the Department has raised around $81,000 total!

Owners Jimmy Sapp of Red Pirate and Richard Wade of Brag N' Bones who came together for the cooper family benefit say they were all in when they heard that the community was raising funds.

"Giving back to the community, that's what it's all about," said Wade. "It's not about numbers, it's not about fame, it's about giving back. They're in need."

Community members like Erica Wainwright pitching in to help the Cooper Family get a fresh start.

"Anytime something like this happens, you're going to see the community come together and all of the businesses really try to contribute," said Wainwright.

If you missed the opportunity to donate during today's benefit, the Franklin County Sheriff's office is still accepting donations, they now tell me they're looking at a $120,000 goal for the Cooper Family.