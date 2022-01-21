Two children die in home fire in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WTXL) — Two children died in a fire early Friday morning.

According to a news release provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call just after 1 a.m. on Friday stating a neighbor’s home was engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office notes in the report, its personnel along with fire departments, the Carrabelle Police Department, Apalachicola Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services all responded and were on scene.

The names of the victims were not released by the sheriff’s office.