Thomasville's Nina's Creamery is open for business

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — “Hey, somebody needs to open an ice cream store here in town. I said you know what that could be us, we could do that,” said Pamela Contreras.

Born in Ecuador, raised in New York, and now residing in Thomasville, the Contreras are making their dreams a reality with their ice cream shop, Nina’s Creamery. After noticing there were little to no ice creams shops on a family outing the Contreras quickly decided now was their time. Though the road to being a small business owner had a few bumps along the way.

Co-owner Miguel Contreras gives his advice to anyone looking to start their own business, use the resources placed around you.

“Definitely use the tools that you have around you, Google was our best friend, “said Miguel Contreras.

And other tools like Imagine Thomasville who helped develop 11 small businesses in 2022 creating over 200 jobs. They help to do things like writing a business plan, managing cash flow, and even help obtaining a tax license. Andrea Collins says Imagine Thomasville’s goal is to serve as a welcome center for businesses.

“Anyone who is looking to start a business, open a business, expand a business, to see us a conveyer of opportunity for them,” said Andrea Collins.

The Contreras say the hardest part about getting their business off the ground was juggling work, family life, and getting the necessary permits. Despite that, they still ultimately took a leap of faith.

“We are proud of our background and who we are. We want to make sure everybody else that sees us sees that they can do it as well,” said Pamela Contreras.

Nina’s Creamery will have their grand opening February 11.

