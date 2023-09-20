Thomas County collecting old tires; see where you can drop them off

Tire amnesty days will last from Septemeber 22nd to the 24th.

Tires must be de-rimmed, cleaned, and dried before drop off.

Check out the video above to find out more info!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Thomasville, it’s that time of year again! Thomas County Public Works is hosting tire amnesty days that kick off this Friday!

Citizens can dispose of tires for free and that in turn will keep the community safe and environment clean.

Here’s what you need to know.

Each household is allowed to drop off up to 12 tires at any of the designated locations. Only bike, car, and light truck tires are permitted. Tires must be de-rimmed, cleaned, and dried.

Tire amnesty days will last from September 22nd to the 24th.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

