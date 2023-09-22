SEE WHY: Life Scout fundraises to bring Gold Star Marker to Thomasville

The unveiling of the Gold Star Families Marker will be Saturday at the Rose Garden starting at 11am.

Joseph Kimler spent 6 months raising $2,000 for the marker.

"To get Eagle we have to do a project helping the community," said Joseph Kimler.

That's 15-year-old Joseph Kimler. A Life Scout on the path to Eagle. For that project, he's worked to bring a Gold Star Families Marker to the City of Roses.

"At the time of deciding to do this project there were 108 blue star markers and 8 gold star markers in the state of Georgia," said Joseph Kimler.

Those numbers didn't sit right with Kimler. Blue star markers honor those who served in the military. Gold Star Families Markers are meant to honor the families of military men and women who died while serving the country.

Having been a part of Boy Scouts of America since 1st grade, Kimler knows a thing or two about working towards things you want.

"It's gratifying knowing the leadership that he's gotten and what he's learned," said Lana Kimler.

His mom, Lana Kimler, says Joseph has come a long way since joining the scouts and that it's helped make him determined to say the least.

Joseph tells me to get the Gold Star Marker to Thomasville he had to fundraise for nearly 6 months. With the help from local businesses, he was able to raise $2,000 and now his mission is nearly complete.

"I'm very, very proud of him," said Lana Kimler.

When asked what gave him the know how to do all of this, Joseph says that's what being an eagle is all about. Showing the community leadership.

"It's not easy but it feels good when you get it done," said Joseph Kimler.

The dedication ceremony will be Saturday at the Rose Garden and kicks off at 11am.