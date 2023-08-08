NEW VIDEO: Thomasville mother accused of murder plot will not be released from custody

NASSAU, Bama. (ABC NEWS) — Lindsay Shiver will not be released from custody Tuesday. ABC News reports she will return on the prison bus to Fox Hill Prison Tuesday afternoon and come to court Wednesday at 1 p.m. Her co-defendants are supposed to be at court as well.

The Thomasville, Ga. mother of three is accused of conspiring to kill her own husband while on vacation in the Bahamas. Investigators say she along with two other men allegedly planned to murder her husband of 13 years, Robert Shiver.

Video from ABC News shows Shiver getting out of a prison van in the Bahamas Tuesday morning.

This week, according to ABC News, Bahamian police week announced an alleged plot to murder Robert; reportedly discovered when a cellphone was found during an unrelated break-in.

ABC also reports police haven't commented on a motive. Court documents show the Shivers were in the midst of a divorce earlier this year, Robert filing, citing 'adulterous conduct.'