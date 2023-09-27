NEW SECURITY: Thomas County set to install camera surveillance in public bus system

New camera system will be funded by annual transit grant.

The new cameras will be installed by the end of the year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I think that's a wonderful idea. Cameras on bus systems have proven useful in a multitude of ways," said Patti Smith.

That's how Patti Smith says she feels about adding cameras to buses in the Thomasville area.

She owns this record store in the Rose city.

Transit leaders tell me it's all about...

"Safety is first, security is first," said Corey McGee.

Thomas County Transit Director, Corey McGee tells me those cameras will record the entire time these buses are in use.

At least 4 cameras will be installed in each of the 16 buses in their fleet.

So who pays for it?

I asked him that question.

McGee told me the money comes from Thomas County's annual transit grant totaling 1.2 million dollars.

"The people that we transport have to have or need to have safety and security of getting to where they need to be," said McGee.

While some may have concerns about too many cameras in too many places...

When I stopped by Smith's store, she told me...

"Cameras are everywhere, and I think that it will help ensure safety and give clues if something were to go awry," said Smith.

The surveillance cameras will be installed both in and out of the bus and on wheelchair lifts.

The system moves more than 4,000 riders monthly.

While McGee tells me no incidents led to the camera decision, they're still working...

"Basically being proactive to our citizens to make sure that they are safe," said McGee.

An idea Smith says she can get behind.

"I think we're being watched much more than we even realize but having it on the bus is still for the good," said Smith.