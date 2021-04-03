Thomasville restaurants still complying with COVID-19 protocols amid state rollbacks

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Easter Sunday will be the last holiday that Georgians will have to comply with requirements like social distancing and mask-wearing on the state level, but many restaurants like Sweet Grass in Thomasville are saying not so fast.

This time last year, these Thomasville restaurants were closed to indoor dining, but today, many of them are back open under COVID-19 protocols.

Starting April 8 under the newest executive order from Governor Brian Kemp, restaurants will no longer have to set social distancing requirements, and masks are still encouraged but are optional.

Not all businesses plan to make a change though. The owners of Sweet Grass say they're not going to eliminate any of their protocols anytime soon for the safety of their customers and employees.

"We are so thankful to be in the state of Georgia where we've had a lot of opportunity for business," said Jessica Little. "We've been so pro-business and it's been such an advantage for us. However, we are still trying to do things safely as possible, so we have really increased our cleaning measures and distancing and not having as many parties, trying to keep our staff and our customers as safe as possible."

