Thomasville renames Stevens Street to honor General Lloyd Austin

Lloyd Austin, a Thomasville native, made history as the first Black Secretary of Defense.



City leaders and neighbors gathered to honor him and rename Stevens Street in his name.



Watch the video to see Austin’s speech and reactions from his classmates.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville is celebrating one of its own in a big way.

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum has been documenting Lloyd Austin's rise to one of the most powerful positions in the U.S. government.

And now, he's back in his hometown—not just to be honored, but to inspire the next generation.

Hundreds packed The Ritz Amphitheater as city leaders unveiled a new street sign—Stevens Street is now Lloyd James Austin III Street.

"But it did not even run through my mind all the ranks he had to go through to get to where he is at today," said Jack Hadley from the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.

A four-star general, Austin graduated from Thomasville High in 1971—back when he was known for his skills on the basketball and baseball teams.

"Oh man, it's amazing… I was trying my best to get to him, but you know, it's been so many years, and it's hard for him to know everybody in the class," said James Thompson, Austin's classmate.

Austin spent over 40 years in the military, breaking barriers as the first Black Secretary of Defense.

But no matter where he's gone—Thomasville has stayed with him.

"As Secretary of Defense, I've traveled to every corner of the planet, from France to Fiji. And everywhere I've gone, I've been proud to say that I am from Thomasville, Georgia, the City of Roses," said General Austin in his speech.

His classmates cheered him on—proud of what he's accomplished, but not surprised.

"You know, I had no doubt that he could do whatever he wanted to do," said Thompson.

Austin is only the second Black Thomasville native to attend West Point—following in the footsteps of his great-uncle, Henry O. Flipper, West Point's first Black graduate in 1877.

"I was raised to look up to Henry O. Flipper… he paved the way for all the rest of us," said General Austin.

And for Jack Hadley, he couldn't be more proud to have been preserving Austin's journey for us.

"If I did not have this museum here today, who would honor him? Who would be housing his collection," said Hadley.

You can learn more about General Austin by watching my previous story.

