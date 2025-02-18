Thomasville reflects on Lloyd Austin’s impact with street renaming

The renaming of a street in The Bottom district recognizes Lloyd Austin’s achievements.



Austin, a 1971 graduate of Thomasville High School, is a trailblazer in military and leadership circles.



Watch the video to hear from community members about why this moment is so meaningful.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

From growing up in Thomasville to leading the Pentagon, Lloyd J. Austin's story is now cemented in his hometown.

"I couldn't think of a better person, a more deserving person, and he's such a role model," said Mary Hayes.

I'm showing you how neighbors feel about this honor and the legacy Austin leaves behind.

This has been years in the making. Since Lloyd J. Austin became the first Black Secretary of Defense in 2021, the city has looked for the perfect way to honor him.

Now, his name will forever be part of Thomasville—with a street in The Bottom renamed in his honor.

"It's at a prominent intersection in Thomasville, so it's a very visible location. It's also located at the heart of The Bottom district in downtown, and there's been a lot of work from the city and our partners over the past several years to really tell the history of our community in The Bottom," said city planner Kenny Thompson.

The Bottom—once the heart of Black business and culture in Thomasville—is the perfect place for this tribute. In fact, Austin's journey started just a few blocks away. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1971.

"It's a full-circle moment. He is a product of the city of Thomasville, he is a product of Thomasville City Schools, where he graduated," Morris Arrington, the Black history month co-chair.

For his neighbors, this isn't just about a street name. It's about honoring a man who never forgot where he came from.

Mary Hayes grew up right next door to Austin and served in the military herself. As a fellow veteran, she knows the impact of his leadership firsthand.

"Many soldiers that I spoke with in North Carolina were so excited about the opportunity to serve under General Austin. Many of them knew him as a colonel, and they shared with me… 'he has not changed, he is still a soldier's soldier'," said Hayes.

She says even before he became a general, people saw something special in him.

"I was overseas when someone asked me if I knew Lloyd Austin, and I said yes, and they said 'well, you know he's a colonel now.' And I said really? And then they said 'he's gonna go far, he's gonna become general.' And he did," said Hayes.

Neighbors say this isn't just a celebration for Austin—it's a celebration for all of Thomasville.

The event is happening Monday at noon at The Ritz Amphitheater in Downtown Thomasville, and it's open to the public.