Thomasville Police Department asks residents to complete public opinion survey

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department is asking residents to weigh in on its performance through a new public opinion survey available through October 31st.

The survey is designed to gauge the effectiveness of past performance and help the department create a plan that improves existing services and addresses newly identified issues.

"This survey plays a key role in our strategic planning and accreditation process," Thomasville Police Chief Wade Glover said. "We encourage all Thomasville and Thomas County residents to take a few moments to participate."

Residents who complete the survey can enter a drawing for gift cards by providing an email address.

TPD says it only takes a few minutes to fill out. You can find the survey here.

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