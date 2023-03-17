Thomasville PD releases new details regarding suspect who crashed into Walmart

Thomasville Police Department released new details Friday regarding Khalil Pugh, who was accused of driving through a Walmart store in Thomasville, killing one person and injuring several others.

According to the police department, the investigation was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Thomasville PD says investigation has shown Pugh was involved in a series of entering autos at a separate location before traveling to Walmart. Investigation has also shown that Pugh intentionally crashed the vehicle through the Walmart store, striking the pedestrians in the process, according to TPD.

Pugh was arrested and is facing the following charges:



Malice murder

Felony murder

Homicide by vehicle

Three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder

Second degree criminal damage to property

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence

Leaving the scene of an accident

Entering Automobile

ABC 27 confirmed Pugh made his first court appearance today after being released from the hospital and is now in the Thomas County jail.

TPD says they have assumed lead in the investigation and is continuing to work in conjunction with Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

