THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed Wednesday afternoon to WTXL ABC 27 that a person has died after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart.

The Thomasville Police Department announced just before noon Wednesday that the Walmart was closed because of a traffic crash and to avoid the area.

Georgia State Patrol, Thomas County Emergency Medical Services, Thomasville police and fire departments are at the scene.

This is a developing story.