Thomas County Sheriff's Office, GBI identify human remains found in April

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomasville GBI Office said the human remains that were recovered on April 18, 2021, have been identified as that of Tracie Gleason.

Gleason was reported missing to the Moultrie Police Dept. on Nov. 30, 2018.

The Sheriff's Office is still waiting on the official cause of death from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

This office is also waiting on reports from the GBI and the FBI crime labs on the evidence that have been submitted to both.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office offers its condolences to the Gleason family and hopes this knowledge will provide them some comfort and closure on the whereabouts of their missing loved one.

This is a developing story.