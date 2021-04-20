Watch
Thomas County Sheriff's Office, GBI work to identify human remains found

Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 15:26:32-04

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says human skeletal remains were found on Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. in a wooded area off State Road 188.

The remains were recovered on Sunday by TCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime scene technicians. They confirm remains were found in the woods near Coolidge near State Road 188 and Enon Road. Now, TCSO is waiting on the GBI Crime Lab to make an Identification on the remains that were found.

The Thomasville regional office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will assist in the case.

This is a developing story.

