This woman has rescued over 80 horses and started her own non-profit organization

Marcia DeCamp, founder of the non-profit organization, 4 Steps Horse Rescue spends most of her days on her ranch tending to her horses.

4 Steps Horse Rescue is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating equines.

Decamp says she’s dealt with numerous rescue cases from mistreatment, abandonment, and even starvation.

Some rescues are from as far away as Mississippi and North Carolina.

While each horse has unqiue story, they all undergo basic training and develop a routine on the ranch. A routine that isn’t so cost effective with hay prices on the rise due to inflation.

Decamp says, “For years, the last several years we used a perennial peanut hay to put weight on our horses and it’s just a good quality hay and it was always $10 for a square bale of hay and now it’s $15”

Trail rides and public donations help cover food costs as well as routine and emergency vet visits.

4 Steps Horse Rescue are always accepting volunteers to lend an extra hand. Those who volunteer can earn ride time.

If you would like to volunteer or donate visit the 4 Steps Horse Rescue Website.