Third day of trial for man charged in Florida Capitol threats

Posted at 9:50 AM, May 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 12-person jury deciding the fate of the Tallahassee man accused of trying to rally people to surround pro-Trump protesters with guns at the Florida Capitol is expect to return a verdict Thursday.

The case took attorneys little more than a day to deliberate.

The FB provided an overview of Baker's recent behavior through his posts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. They say his posts "escalated, indicating a potential for immediate threat during upcoming protests in Tallahassee."

If convicted, Baker faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

