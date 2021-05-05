Second day of trial for man charged in Florida Capitol threats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Federal prosecutors rested their case Wednesday morning against Daniel Baker, charged with making threats to violently defend the Florida Capitol in January.

Baker stands at 5’3" and is 130 pounds. He and his character witnesses testified that due to his small size, he was frequently bullied. Baker eventually took Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes.

One of his former classmates testified that he was an easy-going person.

Baker says he was homeless for a while. He said he would lose jobs because he often defended his coworkers experiencing racism and sexism.

During his testimony, Baker said he joined the military with hopes of becoming a sniper to make his father, a police officer, proud.

The prosecution objected to specifics, but Baker did say his father played a role in his dislike for law enforcement.

