The County Commissioners and Blueprint Agency team up to reconstruct heavily congested Magnolia Drive

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (WTXL) — With its heavy foot traffic and congested road area, the county commissioners knew it was the right place to begin infrastructure. Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency stepped in and joined efforts with the County Commissioners, financing the reconstruction of the area.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor says, "Bill Proctor County Commissioner “We move forward faithfully to try and give infrastructure that will add to the security of an area which on foot is very mobile."

The street improvements were designed by Blueprint Agency. The reconstruction includes an upgraded trail to provide connectivity, updated landscaping, and roadway repair. With the County and Blueprint’s project now in full throttle they move into phase 4.

Although, the road construction is currently an inconvenience, once completed the community will gain more street accessibility than ever before. Magnolia road's infrastructure is set to be completed by late Summer 2022.