Tallahassee sees increase in pregnant homeless women due to lack of affordable housing

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Rashanda Milton is a 35-year-old domestic violence survivor, who was once homeless in Kissimmee, Florida September of 2022.

Milton was 7 weeks pregnant when she became homeless and was then placed at a women's domestic survivor facility in Kissimmee. Milton later made her way to the Brehon Family Services in Tallahassee.

The Brehon House has been helping pregnant women for the last 45 years, but Deputy Director Halle Bush says their facility has seen an increase of pregnant mothers seeking housing.

"A lot of it is employment and housing are the two biggest issues any kind of trauma or abuse we see a lot here or maybe their fleeing a domestic violence situation it can be various factors of a bunch of a different thing, but I say those are the biggest ones," said Bush.

Milton is one of many impacted by the lack of affordable housing in the city.

Places like Sunrise Place apartments say they're waiting list is up to 2 years long. The facility currently has a waiting list of pregnant mothers. They house up to 6 mothers until they have a permanent place to live.

"The Sky is the limit with this program being here there is not limitations," added Milton.

"What I would like to see is community surrounding these people and also understanding that they are a big vulnerable population that sometimes goes unnoticed," said Bush.

