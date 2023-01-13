The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events on Monday.

For the NAACP march, road closures will be in effect along Adams St. from C.K. Steele Plaza to the Florida Capitol, beginning at 8:45 a.m. Adams St. will reopen by 10:30 a.m.

For the MLK Day Parade, Call St. will close from Duval St. to Calhoun St. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., Monroe St. will close from Tennessee St. to Gaines St. The parade will start at noon on Monroe St. at Call St. Roads are expected to reopen by approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the City.

For the MLK Day Festival at Cascades Park, Suwannee St. will close at 12 p.m. from Myers Park Dr. to the Edison restaurant and is set to reopen at 8 p.m, the City says. The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.